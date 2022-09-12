Look: Sunday Night Football Reporter's Tom Brady Photo Goes Viral

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Tom Brady has proven a constant on primetime football for two decades.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers began his 23rd NFL season with a 19-3 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. On Monday, NBC Sports sideline reporter Melissa Stark posted two photos taken 20 years apart.

The first shows her interviewing Brady as a member of the New England Patriots during a Monday Night Football contest on ABC. The moment repeated itself Sunday night.

Given the timeline, the older photo could have come from a September 9, 2002 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers during which John Madden likened Brady's calmness and poise to Joe Montana.

Despite a brief retirement, Brady is improbably still playing at the age of 45. With seven Super Bowl titles and the NFL's all-time records in passing yards and touchdown passes, he has nothing left to prove.

Stark also deserves kudos for a long and decorated career in sports broadcasting. She joined ABC as a Monday Night Football reporter in 2000, the same year New England drafted Brady in the sixth round. Stark is now back at NBC, where she first went in 2003, as the Sunday Night Football sideline reporter.

It's difficult to enjoy such sustained success in any profession.