Look: Super Bowl Radio Row Looks Much Different This Year

Super Bowl Radio Row is the latest NFL tradition that is looking noticeably different this year due to COVID-19.

In a typical year, Radio Row at whichever city is hosting the Super Bowl is jam packed with outlets from all over the country. It’s where players, celebrities, ex-athletes and media members can mingle throughout the week leading up to the big game.

Well, there is still a Radio Row this year in Tampa, but it is unrecognizable from past iterations. Only 35 radio stations and podcasts were granted access due to COVID-19 restrictions, a significant downgrade from the 100-plus entities that are usually in attendance.

To illustrated how different everything looks, take a peak at the photo and video below.

#SuperBowl Radio Row in Tampa looks a lot different than previous years. Thankful we get to be down here this week though. 😷 🏈 pic.twitter.com/ZXJ40piWE3 — Jason Romano (@JasonRomano) January 31, 2021

Greetings from radio row on Day 1 of Super Bowl Media Week! A full day of press conferences, @Z89sports at the Super Bowl, and much more. Keep it locked.#SUatSBLV | @NewhouseSports pic.twitter.com/AL5O0dFv0I — Jaron May (@jaron_may) February 1, 2021

The room will likely fill out somewhat as the week progresses, but the usual crowd is nowhere to be found.

Zoom will be put to good use this week as a result.

what a difference a year makes. #radiorow at #superbowl last yr on Wed, & today in #tampa. for sure #zoom will solve lots of the talk for stations, but the lack of fun chaos & seeing people is an example of what we are missing. LA next yr! #NFL #sportsbiz #storytelling #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/GO9fx0EowL — Joe Favorito (@joefav) February 1, 2021

Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will kick off at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

CBS will broadcast the action.