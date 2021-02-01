The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Super Bowl Radio Row Looks Much Different This Year

Cynthia Frelund talks with Giannis Antetokounmpo.HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 03: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd, right, and Cynthia Frelund, left, visit "the Guru" John Hansen at the SiriusXM set at Super Bowl LI Radio Row at the George R. Brown Convention Center on February 3, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

Super Bowl Radio Row is the latest NFL tradition that is looking noticeably different this year due to COVID-19.

In a typical year, Radio Row at whichever city is hosting the Super Bowl is jam packed with outlets from all over the country. It’s where players, celebrities, ex-athletes and media members can mingle throughout the week leading up to the big game.

Well, there is still a Radio Row this year in Tampa, but it is unrecognizable from past iterations. Only 35 radio stations and podcasts were granted access due to COVID-19 restrictions, a significant downgrade from the 100-plus entities that are usually in attendance.

To illustrated how different everything looks, take a peak at the photo and video below.

The room will likely fill out somewhat as the week progresses, but the usual crowd is nowhere to be found.

Zoom will be put to good use this week as a result.

Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will kick off at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

CBS will broadcast the action.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.