Look: Swimsuit Model's Throwback Cheerleader Photo Goes Viral

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 02: Model Camille Kostek attends SiriusXM at Super Bowl LII Radio Row at the Mall of America on February 2, 2018 in Bloomington, Minnesota. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Before Camille Kostek was a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model, she was an NFL cheerleader.

Kostek, who now dates former Patriots star Rob Gronkowski, was a New England cheerleader.

Ahead of NFL kickoff on Sunday, Kostek threw it back to her cheerleading days.

""Verified Fun fact: my first NFL game was on the sidelines as a @patriotscheerleaders 🏈 💃🏼 Before I was watching the games in the stands I was cheering and dancing in the end zones and #NeverNotDancing from the sidelines. It was a goal of mine to make a professional dance team after growing up dancing from 3-18 years old . My final performance as an NFL cheerleader was at Super Bowl XLIX 🏆 HAPPY FOOTBALL SUNDAY," she wrote.

Kostek eventually stepped away from her cheerleading duties, pursuing modeling full-time.

Happy NFL Sunday, everyone.