Look: Taylor Heinicke's Pregame Outfit Going Viral Sunday

The Washington Commanders have looked far better since turning to Taylor Heinicke. He's also trying to elevate their appearance off the gridiron.

Washington's quarterback appeared to arrive at MetLife Stadium straight from the set of Peaky Blinders. Heinicke wore a vintage suit with a pocket watch and flat cap.

It's a bit different from the shirtless, gold-chain look former Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins sported after defeating his old team.

After starting 1-4, Washington has won five of Heinicke's six starts. Although they're last in the NFC East, the Commanders are suddenly in position to capture a playoff spot.

Washington will play the first of two games against the New York Giants -- separated by a Week 14 bye -- on Sunday. By beating the G-Men in New Jersey, the Commanders would jump them in the standings to seize a wild-card spot.

The pivotal division showdown starts at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.