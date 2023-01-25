Look: The 5 Finalists For NFL MVP Have Been Announced

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 30: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals hugs Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs after the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Associated Press announced its finalists for several yearly NFL awards on Wednesday morning.

Five players are officially in the running for the league MVP award: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurt, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

If you're surprised that four of the five finalists are quarterbacks, you shouldn't be. Signal callers have won the last nine MVPs and 14 of the last 15, with Adrian Peterson in 2012 the only non-QB to win during that stretch.

Mahomes is the only member of the final group to ever win MVP, having done so in 2018, his first year as a starting quarterback.

The Kansas City star will face fellow MVP candidate Burrow in the AFC Championship Game this weekend, while Hurts will aim to lead the Eagles past the 49ers in the NFC title game.

The NFL MVP and other major award winners will be announced Feb. 9.