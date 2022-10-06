Look: The 5 Hardest Remaining Schedules In The NFL

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers fans probably shouldn't expect Kenny Pickett to turn their season around too drastically.

As noted by Ari Meirov, the Steelers have the hardest remaining strength of schedule according to Pro Football Focus' power rankings.

There's a clear pattern at the top. Two of Pittsburgh's AFC North competitors, the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, have the second and third toughest paths moving forward.

The Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers are fourth and fifth.

A look at their upcoming opponents makes it immediately clear why the Steelers have the toughest slate. They'll face the Buffalo Bills, currently No. 1 in PFF's power rankings, this weekend and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 3) in Week 6.

Mike Tomlin's team then encounters the 3-1 Miami Dolphins in Week 7 and the currently undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8. While the schedule then softens a bit, Pittsburgh has four more division games, including two against the Baltimore Ravens.

The schedule could pose a major advantage for Baltimore, which ranks 25th despite the rest of the division facing far more challenging opposition. However, that's in large part because the other AFC North teams still must play the Bills, who rallied to defeat the Ravens in Week 4.

The Steelers have already lost three straight games against more manageable opposition in the Browns, New England Patriots, and New York Jets. A brutal October, with three of the next four difficult matchups on the road, could lead them to enter the Week 9 bye at the bottom of the NFL standings.