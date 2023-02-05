Look: The 6 Favorites To Win The 2024 Super Bowl

PHOENIX - JULY 20: A detail view of a football shows the redesigned NFL Shield logo during a photo shoot on July 20, 2008 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Gene Lower/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 next Sunday. While bettors spend the week wagering on every minuscule detail attached to The Big Game, oddsmakers are already looking ahead to next season.

Fox Sports Sportsbook (h/t Dov Kleiman) released its favorites to win the Super Bowl in 2024. Kansas City (+500) is the front-runner to make its fourth appearance under Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.

The Chiefs are followed by the Buffalo Bills (+550), San Francisco 49ers (+700), Eagles (+1000), Cincinnati Bengals (+1000), and Dallas Cowboys (+1200).

These six favorites shouldn't surprise anyone, as they were far above the pack this season.

The six teams finished with the NFL's best scoring margins with considerable distance ahead of the seventh-place Jacksonville Jaguars (+54). They also topped ESPN's FPI and Football Outsiders' DVOA.

While the 49ers have questions at quarterback this offseason, they're too stacked everywhere else to deny as a legitimate title candidate. They remain ahead of the Eagles, who could hoist the Lombardi Trophy next week after following a 14-3 season with two dominant playoff wins.

Meanwhile, an ugly AFC Divisional Round loss wasn't enough to deter oddsmakers from backing the Bills, who entered the 2022 season as the Super Bowl front-runner. Bengals fans (and players) who believe they're overlooked in the shadow of Buffalo and Kansas City will likely have something to say about these odds.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the same six favorites, followed by the Los Angeles Chargers (+2200) and New York Jets (+2500).

Of course, a lot can happen in the offseason to change the current perception. And as the Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Denver Broncos found out, things don't always go according to plan for a supposed contender.

The Eagles are -125 favorites to defeat the Chiefs next Sunday night in Arizona.