Look: The Best-Selling NFL Jerseys In Every U.S. State

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 12: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a 58-yard game-winning touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman #16 (not pictured) in overtime against the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

In his final NFL season, Tom Brady had the best-selling NFL jersey in over a dozen states, according to the latest data from Lids.

Lids released graphics documenting the top-selling NFL player jerseys in each state, along with the best-selling team jerseys in each state. In the latter category, there are not too many surprises, as the highest-selling jerseys tend to match up geographically.

However, in the player-specific category, Brady’s impact is nationwide. Not only did he have the best-selling jersey in Florida, where the Buccaneers play, but he also was No. 1 in locales such as Indiana, Michigan, Utah, the Dakotas, New Jersey, West Virginia and others.

You can see both graphics below.

Interestingly, neither of this year’s Super Bowl participants, the Rams and Bengals, were the top-selling jersey in their respective states. The 49ers had the most sales in California, while the Browns took home the crown in Ohio.

We think both teams are okay with this though, considering they are playing for football’s biggest prize this weekend.

