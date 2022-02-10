Look: The Colleges With The Most Super Bowl Players This Year

When the Rams and Bengals take the field for Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, two college football programs will be most represented.

Florida and LSU each have five former players in this year’s big game, which is tied for the most by schools with alums on these teams’ active rosters. Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State and Washington each have four players.

Alabama, Purdue and Texas A&M have three players apiece, and there are 18 different schools with two players participating in the game, according to FOX Sports.

In addition to being tied for having the most former players in the game, LSU might have the most star-studded lineup as well. The school is represented by Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, as well as Rams wideout Odell Beckham Jr. and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth on their list.

Cincinnati defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin will be the fifth ex-Tiger on the field.