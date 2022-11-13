Look: The Field Conditions In Germany Are Not Good

MUNICH, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: A general view of the inside of the stadium in the third quarter during the NFL match between Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena on November 13, 2022 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images) Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

Germany hosted its first-ever NFL game at Allianz Arena. While fans witnessed Tom Brady lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 21-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, the field yielded some messy play.

The Ringer's Danny Heifetz was one of many Twitter users to note the stadium's less-than-stellar conditions.

The grass noticeably didn't meet the NFL's usual standards. ESPN's Brady Henderson compare the field to "an overgrown fairway with unfilled divots all over the place" when Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III lost his footing during the first quarter.

Other players also struggled to stay upright. That includes Tom Brady, who fell while attempting to retrieve a pass from Leonard Fournette. The ill-advised trick play resulted in an interception, but the Buccaneers are probably just grateful that the star quarterback didn't get hurt.

Despite the unfavorable conditions, Tampa Bay's bottom-ranked rushing defense registered 161 yards behind a breakout performance from rookie Rachaad White. The victory keeps the Bucs first in the NFC South at 5-5.