Look: The Football World Is Remembering Vin Scully's Legendary NFL Call

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: Former Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully speaks to fans before game two of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Vin Scully is best known for his work as an MLB broadcaster, but baseball wasn't the only sport he called.

On Tuesday night, Scully passed away at the age of 94. The sports world has been paying tribute to him all day Wednesday.

In addition to being behind the mic for some of the most famous moments in baseball history, Scully was in the booth at Candlestick Park on the day more than 40 years ago when Joe Montana hit Dwight Clark in the back of the end zone.

Incredibly, that was the final football game Scully ever broadcasted.

"This was a hell of a game to quit doing football," he said at the time following "The Catch."

Scully's call of "The Catch" is going viral today.

During his tenure at CBS, Scully also called golf and tennis, in addition to the NFL and baseball.

After he moved on to NBC in 1983, Scully recorded some of his most famous moments, including the Mets' comeback in Game 6 of the 1986 World Series, Kirk Gibson's homer in Game 1 of the 1988 Fall Classic and Ozzie Smith's game-winning home run in the 1985 NLCS.