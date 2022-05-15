Look: The Golf World Is Not Happy With Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson really knows what he's doing on the football field.
On the golf course - not so much. Not yet, anyway.
Jackson took to social media earlier this weekend following a golf round. The NFL MVP quarterback appears to be excited about the possibility of getting into a new sport.
However, Jackson faced some criticism on social media for his golf photos - one in particular.
Jackson had a tee on the green and appeared to be using one of his irons to putt.
Golf is a tough game, but you don't need to make it tougher by using a tee and an iron on the green.
Perhaps Jackson could use a golf lesson or two.