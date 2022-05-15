Look: The Golf World Is Not Happy With Lamar Jackson

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 12: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson really knows what he's doing on the football field.

On the golf course - not so much. Not yet, anyway.

Jackson took to social media earlier this weekend following a golf round. The NFL MVP quarterback appears to be excited about the possibility of getting into a new sport.

However, Jackson faced some criticism on social media for his golf photos - one in particular.

Jackson had a tee on the green and appeared to be using one of his irons to putt.

Golf is a tough game, but you don't need to make it tougher by using a tee and an iron on the green.

Perhaps Jackson could use a golf lesson or two.