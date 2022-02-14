Look: The Logo For Super Bowl 57 Has Been Revealed

Super Bowl LVI may have ended less than 24 hours ago, but the logo for Super Bowl LVII has already been released.

With the big game headed to Glendale, Arizona, the Super Bowl logo designers decided to incorporate desert and canyon imagery into the emblem for the event.

Here’s a look at the final design.

Our first look at next year's Super Bowl LVII logo, to be held in Arizona on February 12, 2023. #SuperBowl #NFL Story, history, etc here: https://t.co/ZrKIgAQ0ln pic.twitter.com/mwt6aEnKxT — Chris Creamer (@sportslogosnet) February 14, 2022

Not as cool as what Super Bowl logos used to look like before they went generic, but overall, not a bad aesthetic if you ask us.

Super Bowl LVII will be the third to be played in Glendale and the fourth all-time in the state of Arizona. The last Super Bowl in the desert was held on February 1, 2015, with the New England Patriots beating the Seattle Seahawks.

Glendale was also the site of the New York Giants’ upset of the unbeaten Patriots in Super Bowl XLII.