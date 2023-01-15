Look: The NFL World Was Not Happy With Tony Dungy

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Tony Dungy looks on prior to a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

NBC had the broadcast of Saturday night's Wild Card game between the Jaguars and the Chargers.

While the game was a thrilling one - the Jaguars rallied from a four-score deficit in the first half to beat the Chargers on a game-winning field goal - the broadcast left a little to be desired.

Many fans took to social media to complain about NBC's color commentator, Tony Dungy.

NFL fans weren't very happy.

"As disgusting and shameful as that Chargers loss what was worse was the decision to have Al Michaels and Tony Dungy destroy one of the greatest comebacks in playoff history. They were abysmal. Completely disinterested and lame as any announcing duo in history," one fan wrote.

"Congratulations to Al Michaels and Tony Dungy for sucking the entire drama out of that field goal kick," one fan added.

Michaels is a legendary broadcaster, and Dungy is a Hall of Fame coach, but their broadcasting duo left a lot to be desired on Saturday night.