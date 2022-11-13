Look: The NFLPA Is Calling For Significant Field Change

MIAMI BEACH, FL - JANUARY 30: A general view of the National Football League Players Association logo during the NFLPA press conference on January 30, 2020 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beack, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The NFLPA called for the league to replace all slit-film turf immediately.

NFLPA President JC Tretter penned a letter shared Saturday imploring the NFL to ban slit firm, currently used by seven teams at six stadiums. He cited a higher rate of non-contact and lower-body injuries on the surface than on monofilament and dual-fiber turf.

According to Tretter, players wrote a letter to the NFL "demanding the immediate removal of these fields" and a permanent ban in stadiums and practice facilities.

"The NFL has not only refused to mandate this change immediately, but they have also refused to commit to mandating a change away from slit film in the future at all," Tretter said. "The injuries on slit film are completely avoidable -- both the NFL and NFLPA experts agree on the data -- and yet the NFL will not protect players from a subpar surface."

Tretter also said no games should occur on playing fields "with clear visual abnormalities." The NFLPA sent this letter before seeing the unseemly grass during Sunday morning's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks in Germany.

The letter continued by calling for elevated standards for testing field conditions and asking to remove "excess people and dangerous equipment" from the sidelines.

"The players are frustrated. We simply want a safer workplace," Tretter said. "The NFL has an obligation to provide the safest work environment possible. They are not living up to that standard."

Cooper Kupp, Nick Bosa, Dalton Schultz, and Calais Campbell were among the many players to campaign for safer fields Saturday on Twitter.