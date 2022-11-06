Look: There Are 2 Favorites For Gisele's Next Boyfriend

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, celebrates after the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Gisele Bundchen is currently enjoying single life.

The legendary supermodel officially divorced her famous husband, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, last month. Bundchen and Brady had been together for more than 10 years, getting married in 2009, while having two kids together.

But the famous marriage came to an end last month, with Bundchen reportedly being the one who pushed for the divorce from Brady.

Who will they both end up with?

The betting odds suggest that there are two favorites to end up with Bundchen.

"On Gisele's side, Pete Davidson has the best odds at +1200 ... with hunky actor Jason Momoa right behind at +1800," TMZ Sports reported.

You can laugh at the Pete Davidson odds, but the man has already dated some very famous women who were coming off notable breakups.

It wouldn't be that shocking if Gisele is next.

Who would you place your money on?