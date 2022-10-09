Look: There Are Concerns About The Field In London Today

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 09: Aaron Rodgers of Green Bay Packers controls the ball prior to warming up prior to the NFL match between New York Giants and Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 9, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images) DeFodi Images/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants are underway from London on Sunday morning.

This is the second NFL game of the season, with this one played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday.

While fans are excited about the contest, there are reportedly some concerns about the playing surface.

"As one source explained it to PFT, there’s an issue with seams in the artificial turf playing field. There are “deep dips” in the some portions of the seams connecting strips of fake grass. Last week’s injury to Vikings safety Lewis Cine on that same field occurred in the vicinity of one of the seams," Pro Football Talk reports.

One source added: "It's a BAD surface."

The playing field passed inspection, though, so hopefully everything will be OK on Sunday.

Sunday morning's game is airing on the NFL Network.