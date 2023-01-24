Look: Wild Brock Purdy Playoff Stat Is Going Viral

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers have yet to lose with Brock Purdy under center.

Purdy led San Francisco to the NFC Championship Game with victories over the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys. Most quarterbacks can only dream of such a storybook beginning to a career.

Others never participate in a deep playoff run.

CBS Sports noted that Purdy has now participated in more postseason wins than Lamar Jackson, Kirk Cousins, and Jalen Hurts. They each have one playoff triumph.

Of course, this tidbit fails to acknowledge that football is a team sport.

Jackson or Cousins may have two Super Bowl wins if they spent most of their careers playing alongside Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and the NFL's top-ranked defense.

Unless you think Trent Dilfer is a better quarterback than Dan Marino because of his Super Bowl ring, quarterback wins are a fairly useless stat. Yet Purdy has nevertheless enjoyed a commendable start to his NFL career.

The last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft posted a 107.3 quarterback rating during the regular season, accumulating 14 touchdowns in six victories when replacing Jimmy Garoppolo.

Purdy began his playoff career with 332 passing yards and four total touchdowns in a 41-23 win over the Seahawks. While resembling a rookie at times in Sunday's 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, he at least avoided any turnovers.

It's also unreasonable to include Hurts in this conversation, as the 24-year-old made his second career playoff start when leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 38-7 win over the New York Giants last weekend.

Hurts will look to even the tally when facing Purdy's 49ers for the NFC title this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.