Look: This Tom Brady Stat Is Going Viral Today

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks at his play sheet during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tom Brady has already re-written the record books throughout his exceptional 23-year career. While there aren't many more feats for the legendary quarterback to accomplish, he reached an impressive milestone Wednesday.

According to Greg Harvey of Stats Perform, it's been 8,292 days since the New England Patriots selected him with the No. 199 pick of the 2000 NFL Draft. That's significant because Brady was alive for 8,292 days before getting drafted.

Including his brief retirement earlier this year, Brady has spent exactly half of his life in the NFL.

At age 45, Brady is the NFL's oldest player. His youngest Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate, rookie defensive lineman Logan Hall, was born a week after the Patriots picked Brady.

Yet Brady might not be finished just yet. The seven-time Super Bowl champion sparked more speculation about his playing future when he sa saying earlier this week that he's not contemplating retirement right now.

The NFL's longest-tenured player can punch a ticket to his 14th straight postseason with a Week 17 win. Brady will have spent most of his life in the NFL when Tampa Bay faces the Carolina Panthers this Sunday.