Look: Titans Star Reacts To Mike Vrabel, Ohio State Rumor

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 28: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans looks on during the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, NFL columnist Joe Rexrode of The Athletic floated the idea that Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel could leave his NFL post to take over the Ohio State Buckeyes program.

This column has sparked rumors around the football world — rumors that some people aren't too happy about.

Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan isn't ready for his coach to leave Nashville.

"Lotta rumors about Mike Vrabel possibly going to @OhioStateFB. @CoachVrabel50… don’t you dare," Lewan wrote on Twitter.

Vrabel was a consensus All-American linebacker for Ohio State from 1993-96 and served as a Buckeyes assistant from 2011-13. He won NFL Coach of the Year in 2021 and has the Titans 7-4 so far this season.

Vrabel is widely respected by his NFL peers and beloved by his players. With that in mind, it makes sense that Lewan doesn't want his head coach leaving just yet.

Lewan has another major reason he doesn't want Vrabel going to Columbus. The star offensive lineman played for the Buckeyes' arch-rival Michigan Wolverines from 2009-13.

Vrabel and the Titans will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 13 matchup on Sunday.