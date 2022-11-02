Look: TJ Hockenson's Quote About Getting Traded Goes Viral

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 25: Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) makes a wide open catch in the end zone for the go ahead touchdown during the game between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears on Thursday November 25, 2021 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tuesday's busy NFL trade deadline saw the Detroit Lions trade TJ Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings.

After spending the last three-plus seasons with the Lions, the tight end sounds excited about a change of scenery.

"That's really what we're here to do is go somewhere and win some games, Hockenson said Wednesday, per Will Ragatz of Inside the Vikings. "That's kind of the first time I've been able to say that."

The Lions have gone 18-42-2 since drafting Hockenson with the No. 8 pick in 2019. Hockenson has ended every season of his career last in the NFC North, but his fortunes changed drastically on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old goes from the 1-6 Lions to the 6-1 Vikings, who boast the NFL's lar division lead at 3.5 games.

Minnesota acquired Hockenson after losing tight end Irv Smith Jr. to a high ankle sprain. He'll join a formidable offense featuring Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen.

The Lions may remember this quote when Hockenson faces his former team in Week 14.