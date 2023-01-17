Look: Todd Bowles Reveals If Buccaneers Plan To 'Rebuild'

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 25: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles walks onto the field before the regular season game between the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 25, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter the offseason with considerable uncertainty following Monday's 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

An 8-9 season ended with an embarrassing home playoff loss in what may have been Tom Brady's final game with the team. As a result, the Buccaneers must have some difficult conversations about their future.

During the post-game press conference (h/t Pro Football Talk), a reporter asked head coach Todd Bowles if the team plans to rebuild. He's not looking to oversee a long-term project.

"Never rebuild. You always reload," Bowles said. "You feel like you have a chance to win every year. You’ve just got to tweak some things from a schematic standpoint all the way around — offense, defense, and special teams. Obviously, no one ever comes back with every player on the team, so we’ll have some new faces in here. That’s just part of the game."

The Buccaneers can attempt one last run if Brady returns, but they'll have a huge void at quarterback if the 45-year-old retires or signs elsewhere.

Blaine Gabbert or Kyle Trask is unlikely to lead a playoff contender, and Tampa Bay may not find an immediate replacement with the No. 19 pick.

Although they made the playoffs, the Buccaneers finished the season 25th in point differential (-45). Even with Brady, they must effectively reload to contend in 2023.