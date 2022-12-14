Look: Tom Brady Dating Option Shares Racy Bikini Photo

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 09: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks out towards the field during the regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 09, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Life hasn't been the best for Tom Brady on the football field this season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have struggled in the dismal NFC South. While the playoffs remain an option, no one is really predicting Brady and Co. to do much this year.

Brady has had some tough times off the field, too.

The legendary quarterback got divorced from his longtime wife, Gisele Bundchen. A new dating option has emerged for Brady, though.

Veronika Rajek, a model deemed "too attractive" for Instagram, expressed her interest in Brady earlier this month. She's shared some photos on Instagram that could do the trick, too.

Veronika made her opinion on Brady clear earlier this month.

"I saw the LEGEND 🏈and if somebody asks me again if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the 🐐🏈❤️‍🔥 @tombrady thank you for an amazing show 🏈🔥 #GOATFOREVER," she wrote.

The Bucs are set to take on Joe Burrow and the Bengals this weekend.

Perhaps Veronika will be in attendance.