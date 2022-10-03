Look: Tom Brady Deleted This Family 'Warning' Message

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tom Brady - or, rather, Tom Brady's social media team - went a little too far on social media on Sunday.

Prior to the Buccaneers' game against the Chiefs, Brady's Instagram account shared a "warning" message on his Instagram Story.

The message featured a photo of a tombstone with the words "Anyone Who Dates My Daughter" sketched into it.

Brady captioned the photo with some laughing emojis and a "I want to be crystal clear on this" message.

It's since been deleted, per reports.

Brady has previously gushed about his daughter, Vivian.

“I grew up in a house with three sisters. I think it’s great for my boys to have a girl in the house, just to understand at least a little bit about what makes a woman tick — not that I can certainly figure that out, because I can’t,” he told ESPN in December 2012. “She’s a beautiful little girl.”

Vivian is Brady and Gisele Bundchen's youngest child.

Brady and the Buccaneers fell to the Chiefs on Sunday night.