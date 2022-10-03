Look: Tom Brady Deleted This Family 'Warning' Message
Tom Brady - or, rather, Tom Brady's social media team - went a little too far on social media on Sunday.
Prior to the Buccaneers' game against the Chiefs, Brady's Instagram account shared a "warning" message on his Instagram Story.
The message featured a photo of a tombstone with the words "Anyone Who Dates My Daughter" sketched into it.
Brady captioned the photo with some laughing emojis and a "I want to be crystal clear on this" message.
It's since been deleted, per reports.
Brady has previously gushed about his daughter, Vivian.
“I grew up in a house with three sisters. I think it’s great for my boys to have a girl in the house, just to understand at least a little bit about what makes a woman tick — not that I can certainly figure that out, because I can’t,” he told ESPN in December 2012. “She’s a beautiful little girl.”
Vivian is Brady and Gisele Bundchen's youngest child.
Brady and the Buccaneers fell to the Chiefs on Sunday night.