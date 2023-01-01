Look: Tom Brady Furious With Teammate On Sunday

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 09: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks out towards the field during the regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 09, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in a critical game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Tampa Bay is currently trailing Carolina, 14-10, on Sunday afternoon. Bucs quarterback Tom Brady is full of emotions on the field.

The legendary NFL quarterback screamed at one of his wide receivers for stopping in the middle of one of his routes.

"Tom Brady is frustrated after the previous play," FOX Sports: NFL tweeted on Sunday.

Despite the frustrating season, Brady and the Bucs remain alive for the playoffs.

Tampa Bay needs to win this one against Carolina, though.