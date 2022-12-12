Look: Tom Brady Had 2-Word Message For Brock Purdy

Brock Purdy made his first NFL start on Sunday afternoon. It came against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 49ers topped the Buccaneers, 35-7, in a game that was never close.

Purdy out-played the legendary NFL quarterback, who had a pretty cool postgame message for the youngster following the beatdown on Sunday.

"Keep going," Brady told Purdy on the field following Sunday afternoon's game.

The full video of Brady and Purdy's postgame conversation has surfaced on social media.

That has to be a pretty special moment for Purdy and one that he will remember forever.

The 49ers improved to 9-4 on the season following the win on Sunday afternoon.

Tampa Bay, meanwhile, dropped to 6-7 on the year.