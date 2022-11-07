Look: Tom Brady Had 4-Word Message For Byron Leftwich

The Bucs survived on Sunday afternoon, rallying from a late deficit to take down the Rams with a game-winning score.

Tom Brady led Tampa Bay on a game-winning touchdown drive with just seconds remaining on the clock, as the Buccaneers topped the Rams, 16-13.

Following the game-winning touchdown drive, Brady and his offensive coordinator, Byron Leftwich, embraced on the sideline.

Brady had a four-word message for his play-caller.

"Way to go, baby!" the legendary quarterback could be seen telling his offensive coordinator.

The Bucs certainly have a lot to be excited about on Sunday night. It was a huge win to remain in the NFC South race and stay in playoff contention.

Tampa Bay improved to 4-5 on the year with the victory against Los Angeles.