Look: Tom Brady Had 'Perfect Night' Amid Marriage Rumors
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had a pretty great Sunday.
Earlier on Sunday afternoon, the Bucs quarterback led his team to a win over the Falcons. While there was a controversial penalty at the end of the contest, it was a nice win for the NFC South franchise.
Sunday night was "perfect" for Brady, too.
Amid his marriage rumors with Gisele Bundchen, the superstar quarterback had a "perfect night" with his oldest son, Jack Brady.
Brady had Jack with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan.
Brady and the Bucs improved to 3-2 on the season following the win over the Falcons.
Tampa Bay has been up and down so far this season, but the Bucs remain in playoff contention.