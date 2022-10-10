Look: Tom Brady Had 'Perfect Night' Amid Marriage Rumors

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had a pretty great Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday afternoon, the Bucs quarterback led his team to a win over the Falcons. While there was a controversial penalty at the end of the contest, it was a nice win for the NFC South franchise.

Sunday night was "perfect" for Brady, too.

Amid his marriage rumors with Gisele Bundchen, the superstar quarterback had a "perfect night" with his oldest son, Jack Brady.

Brady had Jack with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan.

Brady and the Bucs improved to 3-2 on the season following the win over the Falcons.

Tampa Bay has been up and down so far this season, but the Bucs remain in playoff contention.