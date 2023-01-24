Look: Tom Brady Has 7-Word Message For Brock Purdy

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 09: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks out towards the field during the regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 09, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Brock Purdy has made fools of his doubters thus far.

The final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft has amassed 18 touchdowns to three interceptions since replacing an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13. He's posted a 115.1 quarterback rating in seven starts, all San Francisco 49ers victories.

Purdy can now punch an improbable ticket to the Super Bowl by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend. If anyone understands his underdog trajectory, it's Tom Brady.

The star quarterback responded to Bleacher Report's Instagram post about Purdy "proving the doubters wrong from the jump" by encouraging the rookie to keep it up.

"Prove em wrong or Prove em right!" Brady replied.

Bleacher Report's post contained a quote from Purdy's high school coach, Preston Jones, recalling to The Athletic last May that Alabama head coach Nick Saban told Purdy he had "whatever" arm strength and "average" accuracy.

While Brady didn't fall to the very end, he waited until pick No. 199 of the 2000 NFL Draft for the New England Patriots to call his name. After spending his first year on the bench, he replaced an injured Drew Bledsoe.

Brady led the Patriots to a massive Super Bowl upset over the Rams in 2002 to capture his first of seven championships.

While that's not a fair bar to set for Purdy, he could become the first rookie quarterback to start in the Super Bowl. First, his 49ers must beat the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.