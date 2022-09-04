Look: Tom Brady Hinted At Potential Marital Issues

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: NFL player Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for New York Magazine)

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are fighting over the quarterback's decision to continue playing football.

According to Page Six, Bundchen is not happy with Brady's decision to continue playing.

“There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids,” a source told Page Six. “They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”

Brady, who's won seven Super Bowls, hasn't fully opened up about any marital issues.

However, the legendary quarterback hinted at some personal problems when he returned from his training camp break.

“It’s all personal, you know. Everyone’s got different situations that they’re dealing with,” Brady said last weekend.

“We all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s–t going on, so just gotta figure out life the best you can. It’s a continuous process.”

Hopefully this is nothing more than a simple marital fight. We wish Brady and Bundchen all the best.