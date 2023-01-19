Look: Tom Brady Is Believed To Have Eliminated 1 Team

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks at his play sheet during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

If Tom Brady is going to play another NFL season (or more), it won't be with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

That's what his former teammate and good friend, Julian Edelman, is saying, anyway. Edelman does not think Brady will consider returning to Tampa Bay in 2023.

“If he has another season, it’s not going to be in Tampa Bay,” Edelman said. “Just because, Tom’s a businessman, Tom’s a smart guy. He’s going to do exactly what he did when he left New England. He’s going to go to the best situation that helps him win — if he wants to continue his playing career. I don’t know.”

The Bucs are coming off a Wild Card round loss to the Cowboys. They were blown out by Dallas on Monday night.

Brady, 45, is believed to be garnering interest from the Raiders, among other teams.

The 49ers and the Titans have also been mentioned as potential landing spots. The Patriots have, too, though most think that is pretty far-fetched.