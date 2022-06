LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 21: (L-R) Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attends the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady is starting an underwear brand.

The Brady Brand is releasing its own line of underwear. Brady's wife, Gisele, shared a video of her husband in the underwear to promote the new line.

Things got kind of weird from there.

Brady made a gross promise to a fan, revealing that he would send the fan a game-worn pair of underwear if the tweet gets a certain amount of likes.

Come on, people.

That's gross.