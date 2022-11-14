Look: Tom Brady Makes Notable Change On Social Media

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 09: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks out towards the field during the regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 09, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has made a notable change on social media.

The 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback has changed his profile picture on Twitter. That might not seem like much, but given what his profile picture used to be, it's pretty telling.

Earlier this year, Brady changed his profile picture to a laser-eyes photo, which was common among those in the crypto space. Now, given the fallout with FTX, Brady has changed it.

"Tom Brady has changed his profile picture, removing the laser eyes he added in spring 2021 to promote Bitcoin. Market signal?" one fan pointed out.

Brady reportedly invested a lot of money in crypto, though it's unclear how much.

The legendary NFL quarterback has also made a change to his header photo. It used to be a photo of Gisele and his kids, but now it's just football.

Brady and Gisele got divorced earlier this year. Gisele was spotted on a date earlier this weekend.

Brady is reportedly not happy about Gisele's dating news, questioning the timing, given when the divorce happened.

When you start making changes on social media, you know the relationship is really over.