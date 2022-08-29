Look: Tom Brady Reacts To His No. 1 Ranking For 2022

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JULY 27: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gestures to fans during Buccaneers Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center on July 27, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The NFL world has already acknowledged Tom Brady as the GOAT, but his peers also believe he currently stands atop the league hierarchy.

Entering the 2022 season, Brady ranks No. 1 in the annual Top 100 determined by NFL players. He rose six spots after tallying a career-high 5,316 passing yards last season.

On Monday, Brady responded to the prestigious recognition on Twitter.

"This is just a testament to the family, teammates, coaches, staff, and every single one of you who've supported me along the way," Brady wrote. "Thank you all. Let's go get another one."

As the NFL's Twitter announcement noted, the seven-time champion resides first in the preseason player vote for the fourth time in his decorated career. He reclaimed the top spot from Patrick Mahomes, who only posted a 98.5 passer rating and took the Kansas City Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game.

Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers also fell one victory shy of the Super Bowl, but fellow players nevertheless bowed down to the ageless wonder. He finished second to Aaron Rodgers in the MVP voting with 43 passing touchdowns, his most since tossing 50 in 2007, and a 102.1 quarterback rating.

Showing no signs of slowing down, Brady is returning for his 23rd NFL season. If this is the 45-year-old's last year, he could go out on top.