Look: Tom Brady Reacts To His Sideline Outburst

Tom Brady throws his tablet on the sideline of Sunday afternoon's game in New Orleans.

Tom Brady was not a happy man for most of Sunday afternoon's game in New Orleans.

The Bucs were held scoreless in the first half and the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback let his frustration out on his sideline tablet.

Video of Brady's outburst went viral.

Brady addressed the sideline incident with his postgame tweet, joking that it was going to become another Twitter meme.

He's not wrong about that...

A win is a win, though, and the Buccaneers are now 2-0 on the season.