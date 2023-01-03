Look: Tom Brady Reacts To The Damar Hamlin Situation

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 28-24. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The NFL world is still in shock after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night.

Tom Brady joined many concerned onlookers in sending his best wishes to Hamlin.

"We're praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa," Brady wrote Tuesday morning. "Moments like this put into perspective what it means to play this game we love. Thankful for our communities in Cincinnati and Buffalo for the overwhelming level of care and support I know they'll continue to provide."

Medical personnel performed CPR on Hamlin before taking him off in an ambulance. The NFL suspended -- and eventually postponed -- the game between the Bills and Bengals.

Earlier Tuesday morning, the Bills said Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest. He is currently sedated and in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital.

Our thoughts go out to Damar Hamlin and everyone affected by this scary situation.