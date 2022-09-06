Look: Tom Brady Reveals What He Still Has To Prove

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JULY 27: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gestures to fans during Buccaneers Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center on July 27, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Tom Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback. At 45 years of age, does he feel like he has anything left to prove?

Most fans would likely answer that question with a hard no.

Brady, after all, is arguably the greatest player in football history. But the legendary quarterback feels differently.

The Bucs quarterback believes he has something left to prove as a leader.

"Yeah, I have a lot to prove," Brady said on the Let's Go! podcast with Jim Gray. "I've got a lot to prove this year. I'm out there to prove that I'm still capable of leading a team to a championship."

Brady and the Buccaneers are coming off a Divisional Round loss to the Rams.

Tampa Bay is set to kick off the 2022 season against Dallas on Sunday night.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. E.T. The game will air on NBC.