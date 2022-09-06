Look: Tom Brady Reveals What He Still Has To Prove
Tom Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback. At 45 years of age, does he feel like he has anything left to prove?
Most fans would likely answer that question with a hard no.
Brady, after all, is arguably the greatest player in football history. But the legendary quarterback feels differently.
The Bucs quarterback believes he has something left to prove as a leader.
"Yeah, I have a lot to prove," Brady said on the Let's Go! podcast with Jim Gray. "I've got a lot to prove this year. I'm out there to prove that I'm still capable of leading a team to a championship."
Brady and the Buccaneers are coming off a Divisional Round loss to the Rams.
Tampa Bay is set to kick off the 2022 season against Dallas on Sunday night.
Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. E.T. The game will air on NBC.