Look: Tom Brady Reveals Why He Decided To Come Back

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Following a long offseason that began with a retirement announcement, Tom Brady is back.

The 45-year-old is returning for his 23rd NFL season, which begins against the Dallas Cowboys. Ahead of his huge Sunday Night Football matchup, the star quarterback posted a short video answering the question on everyone's mind: Why did you come back?

"I can give you a long speech, but the answer is actually pretty simple," Brady said. "We got a hell of a team. I'm still feeling pretty good, and an arm is a terrible thing to waste."

Along with snippets of his defense wreaking havoc, Brady taking hacks in the batter's box and seemingly shooting a flamethrower a la Hank Scorpio, the NFL's oldest player addressed his looming mortality on the gridiron.

"I've been reminded for almost a decade now, 'You're headed for extinction.' And maybe so, but not today. I'll see you in Dallas."

Brady looked the furthest thing from finished when tossing 43 touchdowns with a career-high 5,316 passing yards last season. His return preserves Tampa Bay's status as a top-tier NFC contender.

The NFL icon will pursue his eighth Super Bowl champion in what could be his final season.