Look: Tom Brady Reveals Why He Decided To Come Back
Following a long offseason that began with a retirement announcement, Tom Brady is back.
The 45-year-old is returning for his 23rd NFL season, which begins against the Dallas Cowboys. Ahead of his huge Sunday Night Football matchup, the star quarterback posted a short video answering the question on everyone's mind: Why did you come back?
"I can give you a long speech, but the answer is actually pretty simple," Brady said. "We got a hell of a team. I'm still feeling pretty good, and an arm is a terrible thing to waste."
Along with snippets of his defense wreaking havoc, Brady taking hacks in the batter's box and seemingly shooting a flamethrower a la Hank Scorpio, the NFL's oldest player addressed his looming mortality on the gridiron.
"I've been reminded for almost a decade now, 'You're headed for extinction.' And maybe so, but not today. I'll see you in Dallas."
Brady looked the furthest thing from finished when tossing 43 touchdowns with a career-high 5,316 passing yards last season. His return preserves Tampa Bay's status as a top-tier NFC contender.
The NFL icon will pursue his eighth Super Bowl champion in what could be his final season.