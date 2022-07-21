Look: Tom Brady's Comment On Notre Dame Is Going Viral

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have found a new tight end for Tom Brady.

Kyle Rudolph is signing a one-year deal with Tampa Bay to fill the void left by Rob Gronkowski's retirement. While Brady might be happy to have another big-bodied veteran to target in the red zone, he reportedly has one gripe with the two-time Pro Bowler.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Brady jokingly told Rudolph that he'll never be the quarterback's first read because he went to Notre Dame.

Brady's Michigan Wolverines lost his only encounter with the Fighting Irish in 1998. However, he might still have bad memories of getting locked inside Notre Dame Stadium when breaking into the building before that matchup.

One would still think Brady would have a bigger issue with Rudolph's most recent team. After all, the New York Giants are responsible for two of his three Super Bowl losses. Rudolph embarked on his freshman season in Notre Dame months after his future NFL team ended the New England Patriots' pursuit of a perfect year.

Before recording 257 yards and one touchdown with the G-Men last season, Rudolph scored 48 touchdowns over a decade with the Minnesota Vikings.

Regardless of his collegiate ties, the 32-year-old tight end likely won't be Brady's first look often in an offense featuring Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage, and Cameron Brate. Yet he's a solid addition for the Buccaneers.