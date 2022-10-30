Look: Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend Has Telling Admission

Getty Images.

Relationships aren't easy, whether you're married or not.

One of the most famous couples in the world, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, finalized their divorce this week. Brady and Bundchen had been married for more than 10 years. They got married in 2009 and had two kids together.

Prior to marrying Gisele, Tom dated actress Bridget Moynahan. The couple had one child together.

Amid the divorce rumors, Bridget had a very telling admission on social media.

“Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a lifetime,” the quote, posted on social media, reads.

”Sometimes we have to learn to get comfortable with the gifts that are offered through the ruptures and the endings instead of the stories of repair and reconciliation.”

Most relationships do come to an end at some point, even the ones celebrating marriage.

Perhaps a reunion of sorts is in the works for Brady and Moynahan, though...