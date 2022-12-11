Look: Tom Brady's Potential Love Interest Shares Racy Photo

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 09: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks out towards the field during the regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 09, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Tom Brady is likely just focusing on football and family following his divorce.

However, if the legendary NFL quarterback wanted to get back on the dating market, a potential love interest has already emerged.

A prominent model has revealed her love for Brady, as she attended the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the New Orleans Saints this past Monday night.

Veronika Rajek, who was deemed too attractive for Instagram, shared the photo on social media.

Rajek has made her feelings on Brady extremely clear.

The supermodel has also shared some racy photos on her social media pages.

Perhaps with Brady in mind...

If Tom Brady does want to get back out there, Veronika is not a bad option to start with.

The Bucs, meanwhile, are set to take on the 49ers on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T. The game will be airing on FOX this afternoon.