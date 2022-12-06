Look: Tom Brady's Pregame Outfit Going Viral Monday Night

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady will lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into a pivotal Monday Night Football clash against the New Orleans Saints.

Following an overtime loss to the Cleveland Browns, the 45-year-old quarterback can bring his 5-6 team back to .500 with a win over Tampa Bay's NFC South rival.

The quarterback arrived at Raymond James Stadium rocking shades and a matching tracksuit. He'll hope to be as comfortable in the pocket against the Saints' defense tonight.

Regardless of Monday's outcome, Tampa Bay will leave Week 13 first place in the NFC South. However, the Bucs would only hold a half-game edge over the Saints and Atlanta Falcons if they lose. Even the Carolina Panthers would then trail by just one game.

It's an especially pivotal game considering Tampa Bay's ensuing schedule. Brady will go to his hometown to face a ferocious San Francisco 49ers defense in Week 14 before his first encounter with Joe Burrow.

Brady lost his first four games against the Saints as Tampa Bay's quarterback before scoring a 20-10 win in Week 2. He'll try to cap off the season sweep in the primetime matchup, beginning at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.