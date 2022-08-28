Look: Tom Brady's Quote About Playing Football Goes Viral

MIAMI BEACH, FL - MAY 04: Tom Brady at the IWC Schaffhausen The Big Pilot charity golf challenge at the Miami Beach Golf Club on May 4, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Manny Hernandez/Getty Images) Manny Hernandez/Getty Images

Tom Brady missed more than a week of practice during the preseason due to personal reasons, but it doesn't sound like the legendary quarterback is worried about his performance moving forward.

The 45-year-old quarterback played a couple of snaps in the Bucs' preseason finale on Saturday night.

Following the game, Brady spoke to reporters about his absence, making it clear that he's still confident in himself.

“I feel good. I’ve played football for a long time. I’m pretty good at it. Doesn’t take long for me to remember how to play it.”

That's pretty well said.

After all, Brady, is a seven-time Super Bowl champion. He probably knows what he's doing at this point.