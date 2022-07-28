Look: Tom Brady's Response To Max Kellerman Is Going Viral

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Six years ago today, ESPN's Max Kellerman made a bold prediction about Tom Brady's future.

The former First Take analyst said six years ago that Brady's career was about to "fall off a cliff" and that he was going to become a "bum."

Brady, of course, has won three rings since and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking better than ever in 2022.

Brady fired back at Kellerman on Twitter this Thursday afternoon with the classic "ratio" response.

"@maxkellerman ratio + I have a swimwear line now," said Brady.

Well played, Tom.

Kellerman's take might be one of the worst in sports media history. Seriously, what was he thinking?

Here's his full dialogue six years ago:

"Tom Brady's just about done," he began. "It could be his next game he plays. It could be a year from now. But he is going to fall off a cliff. Tom Brady is going to be a bum in short order."

There's a reason Kellerman is no longer on First Take. What a mess.