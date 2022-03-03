The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Tom Brady’s Tweet About Childhood Bed Goes Viral

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday night at the New England Patriots for the first time.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Tom Brady was asked what his future would hold. During that interview, Brady made an interesting comment that he’d be sleeping in the same bed as when he was a kid when he went to visit this parents this week.

“I played a little bit of golf and I’m actually gonna see my parents tonight, which will be a real highlight for me on their turf,” he said. “I’ll be sleeping in the same bed I slept at when I was a kid. I don’t think my mom knows I’m coming home yet. So it’s just between my dad and I, it is a little bit of a surprise.”

Of course, the comment about sleeping in the same bed as when he was a kid stole the headlines. On Thursday afternoon, Brady played into the joke with a picture of bunk beds – race car style.

“Honestly thought this was gonna be the lead quote here. REM sleep through the roof last night,” he said.

Brady’s social media game is just about as good as his football game.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.