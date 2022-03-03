Look: Tom Brady’s Tweet About Childhood Bed Goes Viral

Earlier this week, Tom Brady was asked what his future would hold. During that interview, Brady made an interesting comment that he’d be sleeping in the same bed as when he was a kid when he went to visit this parents this week.

“I played a little bit of golf and I’m actually gonna see my parents tonight, which will be a real highlight for me on their turf,” he said. “I’ll be sleeping in the same bed I slept at when I was a kid. I don’t think my mom knows I’m coming home yet. So it’s just between my dad and I, it is a little bit of a surprise.”

Of course, the comment about sleeping in the same bed as when he was a kid stole the headlines. On Thursday afternoon, Brady played into the joke with a picture of bunk beds – race car style.

“Honestly thought this was gonna be the lead quote here. REM sleep through the roof last night,” he said.

Brady’s social media game is just about as good as his football game.