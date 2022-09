NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to playing the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Tom Brady is rocking quite the shirt in pregame warmups on Sunday afternoon.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is wearing a longsleeve shirt with his own face on the back.

Seriously.

Brady's shirt features his face with a "Greatness Lasts Forever" message at the bottom.

Hey, when you're Tom Brady, you can wear a shirt with your own face on it.

The Bucs and the Packers are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.

It'll air on FOX.