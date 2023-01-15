Look: Tony Romo Has 2-Word Nickname For Josh Allen

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 16: Tony Romo attends the 2018 CBS Upfront at The Plaza Hotel on May 16, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)

Josh Allen is picking up right where he left off last winter.

The Buffalo Bills have jumped out to an early 14-0 lead over the Miami Dolphins in Sunday's Wild Card Weekend matchup. Allen, who had more passing touchdowns (five) than incompletions (four) in last year's opening-round victory, has completed seven of eight passes for 114 yards and a touchdown.

After Allen found Dawson Knox in the end zone for the game's first score, Tony Romo gave the star quarterback a new nickname.

"This is why Josh Allen is Mr. January," Romo said. He just starts to play perfect football."

Allen played two nearly flawless playoff games last January. Despite accruing 637 passing yards and nine touchdowns, he watched from the sideline as Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a thrilling overtime victory in the Divisional Round.

Allen entered Sunday with 14 touchdowns, one pick, and a 106.6 quarterback rating in his playoff career. However, some may consider Romo's moniker a bit premature since the Bills have gone 3-3 in those six games.

Meanwhile, Allen would probably rather prove himself as Mr. February by taking Buffalo to its first Super Bowl in three decades.