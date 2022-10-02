Look: Tony Romo Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' NSFW Outburst

SPRINGFIELD, MO - JULY 22: Tony Romo, former NFL quarterback, looks on from the 17th tee during the first round of the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr. Pepper at Highland Spring Country Club on July 22, 2021 in Springfield, Missouri. (Photo by James Gilbert/PGA TOUR)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a NSFW outburst when his center, Josh Myers, failed to snap the ball in time to draw the Patriots into a penalty.

"Snap the f------ ball," Rodgers could be heard yelling on television.

Tony Romo's reaction to Rodgers' NSFW outburst has gone viral on social media.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned CBS analyst joked about what Rodgers must have said.

"Ooh, did you hear that? He said 'you've got to snap the ball a little quicker guys,'" Romo joked.

That's essentially what Rodgers said, Tony.

The Packers and the Packers are tied, 24-24, with about six minutes remaining in Sunday afternoon's game.

Sunday afternoon's contest is airing on CBS.