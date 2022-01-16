Look: Tony Romo’s Hair Is Going Viral On Sunday

CBS analyst Tony Romo must have woken up on the wrong side of the bed on Sunday.

His hair is already being made fun of on social media as the front part is sticking up.

Romo hair today pic.twitter.com/ygjrt2wuim — Jeremie Poplin (@jeremiepoplin) January 16, 2022

That is some good old-fashioned bedhead.

Romo is calling the 49ers-Cowboys on CBS alongside Jim Nantz and he’s never had a problem with his hair looking like that. Perhaps it’s fixed itself as the 49ers are off to quite the start.

They’ve scored the game’s opening 10 points as the Cowboys have yet to match their intensity on both sides of the ball.

Jimmy Garoppolo picked apart the Cowboys’ defense on the opening drive which resulted in a touchdown from Elijah Mitchell. After that, San Francisco got a field goal from Robbie Gould, who has never missed a kick in the postseason.

Dallas is looking to win its first playoff game since 2019 and go on a deep run for the first time since 1995. That was the last time the Cowboys got to at least the NFC Championship.

We’ll have to see if there’s an update on Romo’s hair on social media as the game progresses.