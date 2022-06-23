Look: Tony Siragusa 'Hard Knocks' Moment Goes Viral After His Death

28 Jan 2001: Tony Siragusa #98 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates on the field after the Super Bowl XXXV Game against the New York Giants at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Ravens defeated the Giants 34-7.Mandatory Credit: Andy Lyons /Allsport Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Before the 2001 season, the last of his NFL career, Tony Siragusa made a lasting impression on the first edition of HBO's Hard Knocks.

Siragusa, then a defensive tackle for the defending Super Bowl champion Baltimore Ravens, played a series of pranks on his teammates in training camp that summer. Perhaps the most memorable was when he barricaded tight ends Shannon Sharpe and Todd Heap in a meeting using a table.

In the wake of Siragusa's untimely passing at age 55 on Wednesday, the clip of his prank war with Sharpe is going viral on Twitter.

"I'm heartbroken. I'm crushed. I'm at a loss for words," Sharpe said in a tweet yesterday. "My thoughts & prayers go out to Goose's wife, kids, family, friends & fans. I have one thing to say, Big fella. The next time I see you, I'm going to need my restitution…You embarrassed me on national TV. Rest easy, Goose."

That entire video is classic Siragusa. The big man from Kenilworth, N.J. was known as much for his enormous personality as his formidable size.

Rest in peace, Goose. Our thoughts are with your friends, family and former teammates.